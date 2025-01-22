Hindustan Unilever's Bold Move with Minimalist Acquisition

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has announced a major acquisition, purchasing 90.5% of premium beauty brand Minimalist for Rs 2,670 crore, a move aimed at ensuring the company's portfolio remains future-ready. This transaction, showcasing the vitality of India's startup ecosystem, also includes a planned further investment to secure the remaining shares.

During an earnings call, CEO Rohit Jawa emphasized that despite the current slowdown in the FMCG market, Hindustan Unilever is focusing on future opportunities by embracing consistent growth strategies and maintaining operational excellence.

Minimalist is considered a strategic fit, entering market segments unexplored by Unilever. The acquisition aligns with HUL's strategy of finding unique market opportunities that offer both revenue and cost synergies.

(With inputs from agencies.)