Hindustan Unilever's Bold Move with Minimalist Acquisition
Hindustan Unilever Ltd acquires 90.5% of beauty brand Minimalist for Rs 2,670 crore. This move, seen as future-proofing its portfolio, highlights India's vibrant startup ecosystem. The firm plans additional investment to complete the acquisition and expects significant revenue and cost synergies.
- Country:
- India
Hindustan Unilever Ltd has announced a major acquisition, purchasing 90.5% of premium beauty brand Minimalist for Rs 2,670 crore, a move aimed at ensuring the company's portfolio remains future-ready. This transaction, showcasing the vitality of India's startup ecosystem, also includes a planned further investment to secure the remaining shares.
During an earnings call, CEO Rohit Jawa emphasized that despite the current slowdown in the FMCG market, Hindustan Unilever is focusing on future opportunities by embracing consistent growth strategies and maintaining operational excellence.
Minimalist is considered a strategic fit, entering market segments unexplored by Unilever. The acquisition aligns with HUL's strategy of finding unique market opportunities that offer both revenue and cost synergies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Microsoft's Massive Investment: $3 Billion to Transform India's Cloud and AI Landscape
MobiKwik Reports Q2 Loss Amid Growth Investments
Odisha's Industrial Surge: Massive Investments and Job Creation
ASK Property Fund and Sotheby's Launch Rs 1,000 Crore Luxury Real Estate Investment Platform
Microsoft's $3 Billion Investment Transforming India's AI Landscape