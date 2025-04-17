Supreme Court's Conditional Relief for Unaffected Bengal Teachers Amid Recruitment Scandal

The Supreme Court has granted temporary relief to teachers in West Bengal whose appointments were canceled due to irregularities in the recruitment process. This interim decision aims to ensure that the state's educational system remains undisrupted while new recruitments are carried out, according to the directives.

Led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the bench stated that this relief only applies to teachers whose initial appointments were untainted by wrongdoing. However, the court declined similar relief for teaching staff in Groups C and D, citing a higher number of contested appointments in these categories.

The court also instructed the West Bengal government and the WB Staff Selection Commission to advertise new teaching positions by May 31 and to finalize the recruitment process by December 31. This comes after a protest against the Mamata Banerjee-led government related to 26,000 teachers losing jobs due to the flawed 2016 recruitment process.

