Left Menu

BPCL's Profits Climb Amid Declining Revenue

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd reported a 20% increase in net profit for the December quarter, with profits reaching Rs 3,805.94 crore. Despite quarterly and annual gains, revenue declined to Rs 1.27 lakh crore due to falling oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:06 IST
BPCL's Profits Climb Amid Declining Revenue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), a state-owned enterprise, has reported a notable 20% rise in net profit for the December quarter due to improved margins.

The oil giant's consolidated net earnings soared to Rs 3,805.94 crore during this fiscal period, rising from last year's Rs 3,181.42 crore, as per the company's stock exchange filing.

Quarter-on-quarter performance also improved, surpassing the Rs 2,297.23 crore mark seen in the July-September period. Despite these profit gains, the revenue from operations dropped to Rs 1.27 lakh crore, down from 1.3 lakh crore in the previous year, attributed to falling oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025