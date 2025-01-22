India's Skyward Surge: Domestic Air Traffic Soars

India has witnessed a significant rise in domestic air traffic, which surged by 6% to reach 16.13 crore in 2024, according to official data released recently.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported on Wednesday that airlines transported over 1.49 crore passengers in December 2024, marking an 8.19% increase compared to December 2023's figures of 1.38 crore. This growth underlines India's status as one of the world's fastest-growing markets for civil aviation.

IndiGo maintained a commanding market share of 64.4% in December, while Air India's share stood at 26.4%. Although 67,622 passengers were affected by flight cancellations, with airlines spending Rs 1.26 crore on compensation, the sector continues to expand its fleet and networks to meet escalating demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)