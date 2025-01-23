Tesla Hikes Car Prices Across Canada

Tesla is set to implement a price increase for all its vehicles sold in Canada beginning February 1. According to the company's Canadian website, the Model 3 will face the largest price bump, rising by up to C$9,000, equivalent to approximately $6,254.78.

The popular Model Y will see prices increase by up to C$4,000. Similarly, Model S and Model X prices will also be raised by the same amount.

These adjustments come as part of Tesla's broader strategy and reflect the current exchange rate of $1 to 1.4389 Canadian dollars. Customers looking to purchase a Tesla in Canada should prepare for these changes as the new pricing takes effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)