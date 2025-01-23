Left Menu

Tesla Hikes Car Prices Across Canada

Tesla has announced a price increase for all its car models in Canada starting February 1. Model 3 prices will see a rise of up to C$9,000, while Model Y, S, and X models will have their prices increased by up to C$4,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla is set to implement a price increase for all its vehicles sold in Canada beginning February 1. According to the company's Canadian website, the Model 3 will face the largest price bump, rising by up to C$9,000, equivalent to approximately $6,254.78.

The popular Model Y will see prices increase by up to C$4,000. Similarly, Model S and Model X prices will also be raised by the same amount.

These adjustments come as part of Tesla's broader strategy and reflect the current exchange rate of $1 to 1.4389 Canadian dollars. Customers looking to purchase a Tesla in Canada should prepare for these changes as the new pricing takes effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

