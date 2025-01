Tesla Raises Car Prices in Canada Amid Import Tensions

Tesla announced it will raise car prices across its Canadian range from February 1, significantly affecting consumers. Prices for Model 3 could increase by as much as C$9,000 ($6,254.78), while Model Y variants will see hikes reaching C$4,000.

The price increases extend to all versions of Model S and X as well, each set to rise by C$4,000, according to Tesla's Canadian website. Notably, the company has not provided an explanation for this decision.

This development coincides with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterating a readiness to respond to potential new U.S. tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico. Moreover, Canada already imposes a 100% tariff on electric vehicles from China, impacting Tesla imports from its Shanghai factory.

