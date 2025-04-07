Left Menu

India Strengthens AI Model Security with Proposed Local Storage Rules

The Indian government is considering local storage for AI models to safeguard against data leaks and ensure personal data protection. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act's rules are expected soon, emphasizing cybersecurity and reducing dependency on foreign platforms like those from China.

Updated: 07-04-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:31 IST
The Indian government is contemplating the local storage of artificial intelligence (AI) models in a bid to enhance data security and prevent potential leaks. This move aims to restrict the flow of sensitive information beyond national borders, a senior official disclosed on Monday.

During an event for the BFSI sector, S Krishnan, the Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary, highlighted the anticipated introduction of rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) within the next six to eight weeks. These regulations are key to curtailing personal data leaks and ensuring the models are domestically hosted.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to improve cybersecurity awareness and capabilities, marking a significant step towards enhancing national integrity in the ever-evolving AI landscape.

