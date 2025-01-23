Strategic HR Leadership: Kingshuk Das at the Helm of IPM India's Growth Journey

Philip Morris International's affiliate, IPM India, has announced the appointment of Kingshuk Das as Director of People & Culture, effective January 1, 2025. Das, who has been with the company since 2012, brings more than 16 years of strategic and operational HR experience to his new role.

IPM India has earned accolades as an Equal Salary certified organization and consistently appears in Great Place to Work and Top Employer lists, reflecting its commitment to employee well-being and organizational excellence. Das's role will be crucial in furthering these achievements.

Navaneel Kar, Managing Director of IPM India, highlighted Das's commitment to learning and people-centric leadership as key assets for the company's next growth phase. Beyond his professional endeavors, Das enjoys culinary arts and nature hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)