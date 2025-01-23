Saudi Arabia Eyes USD 600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the kingdom's intention to invest USD 600 billion in the United States over the course of four years. The disclosure was made during a phone call with former U.S. President Donald Trump, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

The crown prince emphasized the kingdom's aim to expand its investments and trade relations with the U.S., looking potentially beyond the initial USD 600 billion mark. This conversation follows comments by Trump expressing interest in possibly visiting Saudi Arabia as his first foreign trip, similar to his visit in 2017.

During his time in office, Trump previously visited Saudi Arabia as part of a large arms deal, which he revisited in discussions. The crown prince's comments come as an attempt to strengthen economic ties with the United States. Further details from the call have not been provided by the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)