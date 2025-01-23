India Faces Talent Crunch: Employers Brace for Challenges in 2025
Employers in India foresee restrained hiring at the start of 2025 due to persistent talent shortages. Despite high demand, 80% struggle to find the right skills, especially in IT and energy sectors. Companies are boosting upskilling and internal mobility while addressing AI-related challenges.
As India approaches the first quarter of 2025, employers brace for cautious hiring amid continued talent shortages, according to a recent survey by ManpowerGroup.
Despite global demand peaking at 53%, 80% of Indian employers face challenges finding qualified candidates, a trend persisting since 2022. This figure surpasses the global average of 74% for 2024.
IT and energy sectors are notably affected, prompting firms to enhance upskilling and promote internal mobility. South India reports the highest shortages, with industries focusing on training, flexible work arrangements, and tapping into new talent pools to leverage AI technology effectively.
