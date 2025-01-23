Stone Pelting Arrests on Steel Express
Two individuals were arrested by the Railway Protection Force for allegedly throwing stones at a train in the SER's Kharagpur division. The incident occurred near Ghatsila station. The suspects, aged 19 and 24 from East Singhbhum district, are now facing legal proceedings.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended two individuals suspected of hurling stones at the 12813 Howrah-Tatanagar Steel Express, as confirmed by a South Eastern Railway (SER) official on Thursday.
The alleged stone-throwing incident was reported to have occurred on Monday around 9:20 pm near Ghatsila station within the Galudih-Rakhamines stretch of SER's Kharagpur division.
Following a swift investigation, the RPF detained the accused on Wednesday. The young men, aged 19 and 24, hail from East Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, and are currently facing legal action in a Chaibasa court.
