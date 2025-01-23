Left Menu

Stone Pelting Arrests on Steel Express

Two individuals were arrested by the Railway Protection Force for allegedly throwing stones at a train in the SER's Kharagpur division. The incident occurred near Ghatsila station. The suspects, aged 19 and 24 from East Singhbhum district, are now facing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:23 IST
  • India

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended two individuals suspected of hurling stones at the 12813 Howrah-Tatanagar Steel Express, as confirmed by a South Eastern Railway (SER) official on Thursday.

The alleged stone-throwing incident was reported to have occurred on Monday around 9:20 pm near Ghatsila station within the Galudih-Rakhamines stretch of SER's Kharagpur division.

Following a swift investigation, the RPF detained the accused on Wednesday. The young men, aged 19 and 24, hail from East Singhbhum district, Jharkhand, and are currently facing legal action in a Chaibasa court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

