Singaporean Defaulter Faces Jail for Ignoring National Service Obligations

Naresh Kumar Nagesvaran, a Singaporean of Indian origin, is sentenced to 14 weeks in jail after an appeal against defaulting on national service obligations by staying in India beyond valid permits was dismissed. Despite claiming ignorance of the permits, evidence contradicted his defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:44 IST
  • Singapore

A Singapore High Court has upheld a 14-week jail sentence for Naresh Kumar Nagesvaran, a 28-year-old of Indian origin, for failing to fulfill his national service duties by overstaying in India. Nagesvaran's appeal against his conviction was dismissed, with the court citing strict liability in the matter.

The court disclosed that Nagesvaran was aware of his obligations early on, despite denying knowledge. Documents and testimonies revealed he had obtained exit permits allowing overseas stays and had been present during key procedures related to his national service liabilities.

Additionally, Nagesvaran's attempt to refute signed correspondences with the Central Manpower Base was unsuccessful. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that since 2017, 29 defaulters, including Nagesvaran, have faced imprisonment due to similar violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

