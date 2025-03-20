Serendipity Arts Festival Celebrates a Decade of Artistic Excellence in 2025

The Serendipity Arts Festival, South Asia's premier multi-disciplinary arts event, is set to mark its 10th edition in Panjim, Goa, from December 12-21, 2025. This landmark event will bring together more than 40 curators and several special project curators, all of whom have previously contributed to the festival, promising an unprecedented celebration of artistic innovation and collaboration.

This year's edition will feature prominent figures across various disciplines, including visual arts, crafts, theatre, dance, music, photography, and culinary arts. Noteworthy contributors include Ranjit Hoskote in visual arts, Mahesh Dattani in theatre, Geeta Chandran in dance, and Ranjit Barot in music. Salil Chaturvedi returns to ensure festival accessibility, spearheading efforts to enhance inclusivity.

Beyond Goa, the Festival will conduct events in 10 cities across India, with additional stops in Birmingham and Dubai, reinforcing its international presence. Grants and international collaborations aim to empower South Asian artists, emphasizing cross-cultural exchange and community development.

