AWS Commits Rs60,000 Crore Investment to Elevate Hyderabad as India's Data Centre Hub

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has pledged a significant Rs60,000 crore investment to expand their data centre infrastructure in the Hyderabad region of Telangana, India. The decision, influenced by state-proposed supportive policies and infrastructure, represents AWS's commitment to partnering in Telangana’s digital advancement and cloud services growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:36 IST
A Revanth Reddy, CM, Telangana with Michael Punke, Vice President of Global Public Policy (Photo: Telangana CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to invest a substantial Rs60,000 crore in expanding its data centre infrastructure in Hyderabad, Telangana. Secured during high-level discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Telangana's delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, successfully negotiated with AWS executives.

Michael Punke, AWS Vice President of Global Public Policy, emphasized Telangana's strategic importance to AWS in India, citing the state's favorable policies which facilitate data centre development. This investment aims to further reinforce AWS's presence in the region, elevating Hyderabad as a leading hub for data centres in India, according to Minister Babu.

Previously, AWS committed to a USD 4.4 billion investment by 2030 to enhance Telangana's cloud infrastructure and has already invested $1 billion in establishing three operational data centre sites. AWS's latest expansion request for additional land allocation has been promptly supported by the state government, reflecting mutual commitment to digital growth.

