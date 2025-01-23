Germany Strengthens NATO's Eastern Air Security

In a strategic move to enhance NATO's security measures, Germany will send Eurofighter jets to Poland this summer. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius disclosed this development during his visit to the Polish military airport, Jasionka.

This deployment aims to strengthen air policing on NATO's eastern flank, a crucial aspect of the alliance's defense posture.

Additionally, Pistorius confirmed the operational readiness of two Patriot missile defense units in southeastern Poland, set to protect the region's airspace for the next six months.

(With inputs from agencies.)