Desmond D'Souza Appointed C&CL Leader at Coca-Cola INSWA
Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia announces Desmond Nikhil D'Souza as the new Customer & Commercial Leadership head, effective February 1, 2025. With extensive experience at Mondelez and PepsiCo, D'Souza aims to drive growth, enhance customer partnerships, and implement strategic transformations at Coca-Cola INSWA.
In a strategic leadership move, Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia (INSWA) has announced Desmond Nikhil D'Souza as the new head of Customer & Commercial Leadership (C&CL), effective February 1, 2025. The appointment comes as a transition from Greishma Singh, who moved on to become the Vice President of Marketing.
Desmond D'Souza steps into the role with a distinguished background in the FMCG industry. His career highlights include significant achievements at Mondelez, where, as Vice President of Sales, he drove digital innovation and substantial expansion. He has previously held key roles at PepsiCo and contributed to Zomato's customer strategy.
In this new capacity, Desmond will aim to strengthen Coca-Cola's customer partnerships across INSWA, focus on value growth, and drive commercial transformation. With a solid educational foundation from XLRI Jamshedpur and Visvesvaraya Technological University, D'Souza is poised to enhance Coca-Cola's mission towards long-term excellence.
