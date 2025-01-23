UltraTech Cement: Expansion Drive Amid Profit Drop

UltraTech Cement Ltd, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,473.51 crore for Q3 ending December 31, 2024, signaling a dip from the Rs 1,774.78 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The firm revealed that its revenue from operations increased to Rs 17,193.33 crore during this quarter, up from Rs 16,739.97 crore a year ago, amid escalating total expenses reaching Rs 15,604.85 crore compared to last year's Rs 14,531.04 crore.

UltraTech clarified the figures are incomparable to previous years due to its strategic acquisitions, including a 36.55% stake in RAKWCT, and outlined their expansion to exceed 200 MTPA by FY27, driven by government-led infrastructure demand.

