India's First Auto Robotic Aluminum Plant Opens in Surat

Encore-Alcom, a prominent manufacturer of aluminum doors and windows, has launched India's pioneering manufacturing facility with auto robotic technology in Surat, Gujarat. The announcement came on Thursday, highlighting the significant advancement in production technology.

The Surat-based plant, covering 1.84 lakh square feet, employs 500 individuals. The company announced a phased investment of Rs 60 crore to support this initiative, underlining its commitment to innovation and technological growth.

Having executed 3,500 projects worldwide, including in the US, UK, Dubai, and Europe, Encore-Alcom is now focusing on expanding into Australia and the Middle East, further solidifying its global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)