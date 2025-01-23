Left Menu

India's First Auto Robotic Aluminum Plant Opens in Surat

Encore-Alcom has launched India's first aluminum manufacturing facility featuring auto robotic technology in Surat, Gujarat. The plant, spanning 1.84 lakh sq ft and employing 500 people, marks a Rs 60 crore investment. The company aims to expand its global presence in Australia and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Encore-Alcom, a prominent manufacturer of aluminum doors and windows, has launched India's pioneering manufacturing facility with auto robotic technology in Surat, Gujarat. The announcement came on Thursday, highlighting the significant advancement in production technology.

The Surat-based plant, covering 1.84 lakh square feet, employs 500 individuals. The company announced a phased investment of Rs 60 crore to support this initiative, underlining its commitment to innovation and technological growth.

Having executed 3,500 projects worldwide, including in the US, UK, Dubai, and Europe, Encore-Alcom is now focusing on expanding into Australia and the Middle East, further solidifying its global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

