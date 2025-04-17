Tensions Escalate: US-South Korea Drills Trigger North Korean Retaliation Threats

North Korea has issued a threat of unspecified retaliation following a U.S. military exercise involving long-range bombers, conducted with South Korean forces. The exercise, which North Korea interprets as preparation for an attack, has heightened tensions in the region.

The U.S. mobilized B-1B bombers in an aerial drill alongside South Korean fighter jets, intended to display the allied countries' deterrence capabilities against North Korea's growing nuclear threat. Although labeled as defensive, North Korea views these joint exercises as rehearsals for invasion.

In a statement through state media, a North Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson declared the drills a severe provocation, threatening regional security. The spokesperson indicated that U.S. actions could lead to heightened instability and confirmed North Korea's resolve to counter perceived U.S. aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)