EPack Prefab Technologies Sets Sights on Rs 300 Crore IPO

EPack Prefab Technologies, the Greater Noida-based company specializing in pre-engineered building solutions, has filed with SEBI to raise Rs 300 crore via an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The offering comprises new shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) by existing promoters.

The company, incorporated in 1999, may consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 60 crore, potentially reducing the fresh issue size. The funds will be used to construct a new manufacturing site in Rajasthan, expand facilities in Andhra Pradesh, and reduce company debt.

EPack Prefab reported a 38% increase in revenue for fiscal 2024, up to Rs 905 crore, with profits also rising. Lead managers for the IPO include Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal, with KFin Technologies as the registrar.

(With inputs from agencies.)