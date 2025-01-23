Left Menu

EPack Prefab Technologies Sets Sights on Rs 300 Crore IPO

Greater Noida-based EPack Prefab Technologies has filed draft papers with SEBI to launch a Rs 300 crore IPO. The proceeds will finance a new manufacturing facility, expand existing operations, and manage debt. EPack specializes in pre-engineered building solutions and reported significant growth in its latest fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:15 IST
EPack Prefab Technologies Sets Sights on Rs 300 Crore IPO
  • Country:
  • India

EPack Prefab Technologies, the Greater Noida-based company specializing in pre-engineered building solutions, has filed with SEBI to raise Rs 300 crore via an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The offering comprises new shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) by existing promoters.

The company, incorporated in 1999, may consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 60 crore, potentially reducing the fresh issue size. The funds will be used to construct a new manufacturing site in Rajasthan, expand facilities in Andhra Pradesh, and reduce company debt.

EPack Prefab reported a 38% increase in revenue for fiscal 2024, up to Rs 905 crore, with profits also rising. Lead managers for the IPO include Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal, with KFin Technologies as the registrar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025