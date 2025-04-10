Trump Takes Aim at Chinese Dominance, Bolsters U.S. Shipbuilding

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a significant step to counter China's influence in the global shipping industry by signing an executive order aimed at revitalizing U.S. shipbuilding. The initiative includes plans to increase funding for the industry over the coming years, reversing concerns about the United States' diminishing naval readiness.

Bipartisan support has emerged with Senators Mark Kelly and Todd Young announcing their intention to reintroduce legislation to back the order. Proposals included in the order suggest imposing million-dollar fees on ships docking in U.S. ports if they belong to fleets with Chinese-built vessels, pressuring allies to adopt similar measures.

The proposed port fees have been criticized by various stakeholders who fear disruptions in the supply chain, potential job losses, and inflation. As the U.S. Trade Representative considers finalizing these measures, the maritime sector awaits potential tariffs on cranes and cargo handling equipment linked to Chinese ownership or manufacture, alongside a focus on enhancing U.S. maritime capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)