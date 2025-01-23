Left Menu

ZEEL's Profit Surge: How Cost Management Led to Financial Growth

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd reported a nearly three-fold increase in net profit for December quarter FY25, reaching Rs 163.6 crore. This growth was attributed to reduced operational costs. Revenue, however, saw a slight decline due to a delay in B2B deal renewals and decreased advertising revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:19 IST
ZEEL's Profit Surge: How Cost Management Led to Financial Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) announced a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY25, with figures jumping to Rs 163.6 crore. This marks a nearly three-fold increase, primarily driven by stringent cost management measures, particularly in operating expenses.

Comparatively, ZEEL had marked a net profit of Rs 58.5 crore during the same quarter the previous year. The company's filing further revealed a decline in revenue from operations, registering at Rs 940.6 crore against Rs 1,027.4 crore in the prior year. Nonetheless, overall expenses saw a notable decrease.

The company highlighted that its profitability was bolstered by efficient cost controls, although revenue growth was hampered by a delay in renewing a B2B deal. Advertising revenue fell by 8 percent year-on-year, attributed to a sluggish festive season impacting FMCG ad spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025