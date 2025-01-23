ZEEL's Profit Surge: How Cost Management Led to Financial Growth

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) announced a significant rise in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY25, with figures jumping to Rs 163.6 crore. This marks a nearly three-fold increase, primarily driven by stringent cost management measures, particularly in operating expenses.

Comparatively, ZEEL had marked a net profit of Rs 58.5 crore during the same quarter the previous year. The company's filing further revealed a decline in revenue from operations, registering at Rs 940.6 crore against Rs 1,027.4 crore in the prior year. Nonetheless, overall expenses saw a notable decrease.

The company highlighted that its profitability was bolstered by efficient cost controls, although revenue growth was hampered by a delay in renewing a B2B deal. Advertising revenue fell by 8 percent year-on-year, attributed to a sluggish festive season impacting FMCG ad spending.

