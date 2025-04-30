Left Menu

Inferno in Kolkata: Hotel Fire Claims 15 Lives

A devastating fire in a central Kolkata hotel left 15 people dead, including a woman and two children. The fire, which started in the crowded Burrabazar neighborhood, quickly spread through the six-storey building. A Special Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:22 IST
Inferno in Kolkata: Hotel Fire Claims 15 Lives
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A fire that began as a faint smell turned into a deadly conflagration at a hotel in central Kolkata's Mechhuapatti area, claiming 15 lives, including children. Panic ensued as guests scrambled to escape the choking smoke.

The incident occurred around 7:30-8 PM on Tuesday in the bustling Burrabazar neighborhood. The six-storey budget hotel became an inferno, leaving little chance for those trapped inside to escape.

A Special Investigation Team is probing the cause, with forensic experts ready to examine the building. The tragedy has left the area in mourning amid charred remnants of what once was a busy hotel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

