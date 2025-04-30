Opposition Demands Special Parliament Session Over Pahalgam Attack

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced on Wednesday that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs is evaluating the demand for a special parliamentary session. This demand follows the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, a cause championed by several opposition leaders, primarily from the Congress party, seeking a unified stance.

Highlighting internal political dynamics, Meghwal sharply criticized Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over a contentious image featuring altered depictions of B R Ambedkar and Yadav himself. According to Meghwal, this was indicative of Yadav's misjudgment in attracting Dalit votes, aligning with Congress against historical stands on reservation issues.

Meanwhile, the Congress party faces criticism for its perceived inconsistencies. Attempts to discipline party leadership and insist on solidarity around the Pahalgam tragedy come across as double-speak, especially given past opposition actions and internal mandate directives that surfaced in the wake of divisive comments.

