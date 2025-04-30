Left Menu

Opposition Demands Special Parliament Session Over Pahalgam Attack

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs will decide on the opposition's demand for a Parliament session regarding the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack has ignited political debates among major parties. Meghwal criticized Akhilesh Yadav's controversial picture and highlighted Congress's conflicting stances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:29 IST
Opposition Demands Special Parliament Session Over Pahalgam Attack
Akhilesh Yadav Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced on Wednesday that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs is evaluating the demand for a special parliamentary session. This demand follows the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, a cause championed by several opposition leaders, primarily from the Congress party, seeking a unified stance.

Highlighting internal political dynamics, Meghwal sharply criticized Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over a contentious image featuring altered depictions of B R Ambedkar and Yadav himself. According to Meghwal, this was indicative of Yadav's misjudgment in attracting Dalit votes, aligning with Congress against historical stands on reservation issues.

Meanwhile, the Congress party faces criticism for its perceived inconsistencies. Attempts to discipline party leadership and insist on solidarity around the Pahalgam tragedy come across as double-speak, especially given past opposition actions and internal mandate directives that surfaced in the wake of divisive comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025