Stock Markets Show Mixed Sentiment Amid Rebound

The stock markets on Thursday ended with slight gains after a fluctuating day. The Sensex rose 156.70 points to 76,561.69, and the Nifty increased by 60.90 points to 23,216.25. Despite a weak start, midcap and smallcap stocks rallied, offering some positivity against a backdrop of mixed investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a day characterized by volatile trading, stock markets closed with marginal gains on Thursday, reflecting the current mixed investor sentiment. The Sensex climbed 156.70 points, closing at 76,561.69, while the Nifty was up 60.90 points, ending the day at 23,216.25.

The indices initially struggled, influenced by weak global cues and broader economic fears, with the Sensex and Nifty dropping into the red at the opening bell. Early trading exhibited predominantly negative breadth, further illustrating bearish investor mood.

As the session progressed, the markets found their footing. Midcap and smallcap stocks propelled a partial recovery, particularly in the IT and cement sectors. Ultimately, 30 Nifty companies posted gains by the day's end, though some top performers faced losses. These developments highlight the market's sensitivity to external economic signals and sectoral dynamics.

