Stock Markets Show Mixed Sentiment Amid Rebound

In a day characterized by volatile trading, stock markets closed with marginal gains on Thursday, reflecting the current mixed investor sentiment. The Sensex climbed 156.70 points, closing at 76,561.69, while the Nifty was up 60.90 points, ending the day at 23,216.25.

The indices initially struggled, influenced by weak global cues and broader economic fears, with the Sensex and Nifty dropping into the red at the opening bell. Early trading exhibited predominantly negative breadth, further illustrating bearish investor mood.

As the session progressed, the markets found their footing. Midcap and smallcap stocks propelled a partial recovery, particularly in the IT and cement sectors. Ultimately, 30 Nifty companies posted gains by the day's end, though some top performers faced losses. These developments highlight the market's sensitivity to external economic signals and sectoral dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)