Left Menu

Delhi's Electric Bus Revolution: A Green Leap Forward

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the deployment of 1,200 electric buses in Delhi as part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions. During a student interaction, he underscored initiatives like the 'PM Suryagarh Yojana,' promoting solar panels to combat climate change and support sustainable development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:53 IST
Delhi's Electric Bus Revolution: A Green Leap Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to combat climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that over 1,200 electric buses provided by the central government are currently operating in Delhi. This initiative is a part of the broader strategy aimed at reducing the carbon footprint and promoting sustainable energy solutions.

Speaking to students in the Samvidhan Sadan, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of green initiatives. Highlighting the 'PM Suryagarh Yojana,' Modi explained how rooftop solar panels can aid in curbing pollution and generating surplus energy that can be sold back to the government.

The dialogue was enriched with historical references, as students drew inspiration from freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. Modi encouraged students to follow Bose's example of leadership and patriotism, applying his ideals to environmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025