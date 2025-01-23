Delhi's Electric Bus Revolution: A Green Leap Forward
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the deployment of 1,200 electric buses in Delhi as part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions. During a student interaction, he underscored initiatives like the 'PM Suryagarh Yojana,' promoting solar panels to combat climate change and support sustainable development goals.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to combat climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that over 1,200 electric buses provided by the central government are currently operating in Delhi. This initiative is a part of the broader strategy aimed at reducing the carbon footprint and promoting sustainable energy solutions.
Speaking to students in the Samvidhan Sadan, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of green initiatives. Highlighting the 'PM Suryagarh Yojana,' Modi explained how rooftop solar panels can aid in curbing pollution and generating surplus energy that can be sold back to the government.
The dialogue was enriched with historical references, as students drew inspiration from freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. Modi encouraged students to follow Bose's example of leadership and patriotism, applying his ideals to environmental goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
