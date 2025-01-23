Budget 2025: Anticipated Changes and Industry Expectations

The anticipation surrounding the Union Budget 2025 is palpable as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the fiscal plan. Industry leaders are hoping for initiatives to raise income tax limits, bolster job creation, and improve business conditions to drive economic growth.

Economic experts expect measures to boost consumption and capital expenditure, with potential relief for sectors like housing and technology. Industry insiders like Moin Ladha and Raoul Kapoor highlight possible developments in foreign investment policies and relief for the middle-income group.

With expectations of significant policy shifts, leaders from the tech and finance sectors are keen to see advancements in cybersecurity, women's participation in finance, and local manufacturing, particularly in the battery and drone sectors, to ensure India's sustainable growth.

