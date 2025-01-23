Left Menu

Budget 2025: Anticipated Changes and Industry Expectations

The upcoming Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is generating expectations across various industries for changes such as income tax limit increases, infrastructure investments, and streamlined compliance. Key areas include the insurance sector, home loan interest tax deductions, cybersecurity, women's empowerment in finance, and battery production incentives.

Budget 2025: Anticipated Changes and Industry Expectations
The anticipation surrounding the Union Budget 2025 is palpable as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the fiscal plan. Industry leaders are hoping for initiatives to raise income tax limits, bolster job creation, and improve business conditions to drive economic growth.

Economic experts expect measures to boost consumption and capital expenditure, with potential relief for sectors like housing and technology. Industry insiders like Moin Ladha and Raoul Kapoor highlight possible developments in foreign investment policies and relief for the middle-income group.

With expectations of significant policy shifts, leaders from the tech and finance sectors are keen to see advancements in cybersecurity, women's participation in finance, and local manufacturing, particularly in the battery and drone sectors, to ensure India's sustainable growth.

