Patanjali's Strategic Acquisition in Insurance Sector Cleared by CCI

The Competition Commission of India approves Patanjali Ayurved's and five other entities' proposal to acquire a majority stake in Magma General Insurance. This marks Patanjali's entry into the insurance sector. The foundations view the investment as a strategic expansion to diversify their business interests in a growing market segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:21 IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to Patanjali Ayurved and five affiliated entities for acquiring a majority stake in Magma General Insurance. The proposal was cleared under the green channel route, ensuring no adverse impact on market competition.

The entities involved include S R Foundation, Riti Foundation, RR Foundation, Suruchi Foundation, and Swati Foundation. The acquisition involves a 98.055% shareholding of Magma General Insurance Ltd, as noted in recent CCI submissions.

Patanjali Ayurved, led by yoga guru Baba Ramdev, specializes in herbal and consumer goods. The acquisition aligns with the foundations' strategy to tap into new market segments. Upon CCI's approval, Patanjali will become the promoter entity, diversifying its interests beyond healthcare and FMCG.

