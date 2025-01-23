Left Menu

Adani Ports Sets Course for Partial De-Notification of Mundra SEZ

Adani Ports seeks partial de-notification of its SEZ at Mundra due to economic challenges in the solar market. The proposal, to be reviewed by the Board of Approval, aims to de-notify areas affected by competition and dumped solar equipment. Gujarat supports the move, and further discussions involve Mundra Petrochem Ltd's LOA extension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd has reached out to the Centre seeking a partial de-notification of its sprawling multi-product SEZ located in Mundra, Gujarat, due to challenging market conditions in the solar sector.

The issue is set to be deliberated on Friday by the Board of Approval, helmed by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, marking a significant decision point for the SEZ landscape in India.

Amidst mounting competition and an influx of cheap solar imports, the economic unviability of the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster is pushing developers toward this request, supported by Gujarat's no-objection stance. Another agenda includes extending Mundra Petrochem Ltd's LOA by a year, reflecting COVID-19's inevitable project delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

