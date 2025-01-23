Adani Ports Sets Course for Partial De-Notification of Mundra SEZ

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd has reached out to the Centre seeking a partial de-notification of its sprawling multi-product SEZ located in Mundra, Gujarat, due to challenging market conditions in the solar sector.

The issue is set to be deliberated on Friday by the Board of Approval, helmed by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, marking a significant decision point for the SEZ landscape in India.

Amidst mounting competition and an influx of cheap solar imports, the economic unviability of the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster is pushing developers toward this request, supported by Gujarat's no-objection stance. Another agenda includes extending Mundra Petrochem Ltd's LOA by a year, reflecting COVID-19's inevitable project delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)