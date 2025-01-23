MakeMyTrip's Profitable Journey: A 12% Net Profit Surge
MakeMyTrip, listed on NASDAQ, reported a 12% increase in net profit for the December quarter, achieving USD 27.1 million due to higher gross bookings. The revenue grew by 26.2% YoY, driven by strong execution in strategic priorities and the travel sector's resilience.
NASDAQ-listed MakeMyTrip has reported a notable 12% increase in its net profit, reaching USD 27.1 million for the December quarter, propelled by higher gross bookings.
According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the company's revenue surged by 26.2% Year-on-Year (YoY) in constant currency, recording USD 267.4 million in Q3 FY25, compared to USD 214.2 million the previous year.
The travel service provider observed a 37.6% growth in adjusted operating profit, with figures hitting USD 46 million, driven by the resilient travel sector and strategic focus.
