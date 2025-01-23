MakeMyTrip's Profitable Journey: A 12% Net Profit Surge

NASDAQ-listed MakeMyTrip has reported a notable 12% increase in its net profit, reaching USD 27.1 million for the December quarter, propelled by higher gross bookings.

According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the company's revenue surged by 26.2% Year-on-Year (YoY) in constant currency, recording USD 267.4 million in Q3 FY25, compared to USD 214.2 million the previous year.

The travel service provider observed a 37.6% growth in adjusted operating profit, with figures hitting USD 46 million, driven by the resilient travel sector and strategic focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)