Hindustan Unilever Disappoints Investors with Flat Stock Performance Despite Profit Rise
Hindustan Unilever's stock fell slightly after its December quarter earnings report failed to impress investors despite a 19.18% increase in net profit, aided by its 'Pureit' business sale. The company's acquisition plans for Uprising Science Pvt Ltd were also highlighted, aiming at strengthening its premium beauty segment.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd experienced a minor dip in its stock's value following unsatisfactory investor reactions to the company's December quarter earnings. Despite a solid 19.18% profit increase, shares closed modestly lower.
The FMCG giant saw its profits rise, propelled by the divestment of its 'Pureit' business, yet this failed to boost investor confidence. HUL's acquisition of a 90.5% stake in Uprising Science Pvt Ltd was another strategic move to bolster its beauty brand portfolio.
In volume terms, over 34.09 lakh shares traded on the NSE and 2.19 lakh on the BSE, illustrating active investor interest, though the response was lukewarm. Key indexes saw slight rises, underscoring market resilience amid mixed responses to earnings announcements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
