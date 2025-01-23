Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Secures Massive Investment at Investor Meet

At a recent investor meet, Chhattisgarh attracted Rs 6,000 crore in investment proposals across sectors such as plastic, textile, IT, and food processing. Significant interest was noted from Ambuja Cement with a proposal of Rs 2,367 crore. The state is actively promoting ease of doing business through streamlined processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:31 IST
Chhattisgarh Secures Massive Investment at Investor Meet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant boost to Chhattisgarh's industrial growth, the state government announced that it has received investment proposals totaling Rs 6,000 crore. The investments span various sectors including plastic, textiles, information technology, and food processing, as revealed during an investor connect meeting held on Thursday.

Ambuja Cement emerged as a prominent player, contributing an investment proposal of Rs 2,367 crore. The meeting saw Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai engage in dialogues with US Consul General Mike Hankey and Russia's Consul General Ivan Y Fetisov to explore further investment avenues in health, education, IT, and tourism.

Efforts to attract investments are bolstered by a reformed industrial policy, streamlining processes and establishing a single-window system for 'No Objection Certificates.' Additionally, special incentives are designed to spur industrial development in priority regions, with concessions on iron and coal royalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

