TelanganaRising: A New Era of Investment at Davos

At the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's 'TelanganaRising' delegation sealed an impressive 20 memorandums of understanding estimated at nearly Rs 1.79 lakh crore. This substantial investment will predominantly fund data centre establishments, followed by pumped storage facilities within Telangana.

Official statements from the Chief Minister's Office reveal these investments aim to generate approximately 50,000 new jobs. Leading investors include Amazon AWS with a Rs 60,000 crore commitment for data centres, Sun Petrochemicals investing Rs 45,500 crore, and significant pledges from Tillman Global Holdings and Megha Engineering.

Reddy highlighted Telangana's ambition to leverage Hyderabad's core sectors in software and pharma, while expanding aggressively into Data Centres, Green Energy, and Electric Vehicles among others. These initiatives are crucial to positioning Telangana as a viable 'China Plus One' alternative in the evolving global market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)