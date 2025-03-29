Punjab's Green Energy Leap: Compressed Biogas Initiative in Ludhiana
The Punjab government has partnered with HPCL Renewable and Green Energy Ltd to establish a compressed biogas project in Ludhiana. This initiative will utilize surplus cattle dung from the Haibowal Dairy Complex to produce biogas, aiming for sustainable energy solutions and greener vehicle fuel alternative distribution.
The Punjab government, on Saturday, entered into a significant agreement with HPCL Renewable and Green Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. The focus of this collaboration is the establishment of a state-of-the-art compressed biogas (CBG) project in Ludhiana.
In a formal ceremony, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Neelima of the Punjab Energy Development Agency and CEO of HPRGE, Mohit Dhawan. The event was graced by the presence of Aman Arora, the Minister of New and Renewable Energy Sources, highlighting the Punjab government's commitment to sustainable resource management.
This pioneering project will prioritize the use of excess cattle dung from the Haibowal Dairy Complex, processing approximately 300 tonnes daily to yield around 6,400 kg of CBG. The produced biogas will be distributed through HPCL's existing CNG outlets, bolstering eco-friendly vehicle fuel alternatives, with project completion slated within two years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
