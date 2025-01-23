Left Menu

Shobhana Kamineni: India's Economic Symphony Conducted by Modi

Shobhana Kamineni praised India's economic growth under Prime Minister Modi, likening his leadership to legendary footballer Beckham's charisma. Speaking at the WEF, she highlighted India's AI-driven business optimism and the nationwide potential for billion-dollar successes. She emphasized the crucial need for job creation as India's workforce grows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:43 IST
Shobhana Kamineni: India's Economic Symphony Conducted by Modi
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a spirited endorsement of India's vibrant economic prospects, industrialist Shobhana Kamineni commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exceptional leadership. Speaking during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, she drew a comparison to David Beckham's legendary influence in football, underscoring Modi's unique capability in advancing India's growth story.

Kamineni, an integral part of Apollo Hospitals, highlighted the surge of optimism among businesses, driven by advancements in AI and India's provision of affordable data coupled with a favorable business climate. She emphasized that economic opportunities in India are not limited to major cities, with the potential for billion-dollar successes nationwide.

Looking ahead, Kamineni projected that India will produce one billion employable individuals by 2030, urging industries to proactively create jobs. She stressed the importance of solving employment challenges that will arise as the workforce ages, advocating for immediate action to prevent future job shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025