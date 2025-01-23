Shobhana Kamineni: India's Economic Symphony Conducted by Modi

In a spirited endorsement of India's vibrant economic prospects, industrialist Shobhana Kamineni commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exceptional leadership. Speaking during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, she drew a comparison to David Beckham's legendary influence in football, underscoring Modi's unique capability in advancing India's growth story.

Kamineni, an integral part of Apollo Hospitals, highlighted the surge of optimism among businesses, driven by advancements in AI and India's provision of affordable data coupled with a favorable business climate. She emphasized that economic opportunities in India are not limited to major cities, with the potential for billion-dollar successes nationwide.

Looking ahead, Kamineni projected that India will produce one billion employable individuals by 2030, urging industries to proactively create jobs. She stressed the importance of solving employment challenges that will arise as the workforce ages, advocating for immediate action to prevent future job shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)