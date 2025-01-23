Naidu's Global Voyage: From Davos to Guntur

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to return to New Delhi on January 24 after a significant four-day visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The official statement revealed that following his return to Delhi, the CM will proceed to his residence in Undavalli, Guntur district, the same day.

Naidu conducted this international trip with a team of ministers and officials, seeking to attract investments and collaborations. Among his notable discussions, he engaged with a host of leading global executives across various sectors, including a meeting with Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

(With inputs from agencies.)