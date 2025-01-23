Left Menu

Naidu's Global Voyage: From Davos to Guntur

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is returning to New Delhi after attending the World Economic Forum in Davos. He led a state delegation to seek investments and met with influential executives, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates. He will arrive in Guntur following his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:55 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to return to New Delhi on January 24 after a significant four-day visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The official statement revealed that following his return to Delhi, the CM will proceed to his residence in Undavalli, Guntur district, the same day.

Naidu conducted this international trip with a team of ministers and officials, seeking to attract investments and collaborations. Among his notable discussions, he engaged with a host of leading global executives across various sectors, including a meeting with Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

