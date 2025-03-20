Left Menu

Bill Gates Applauds India’s Role in Global Innovation Across AI and Healthcare

Bill Gates commends India's significant contributions to global innovation focusing on AI, healthcare, and digital infrastructure. In an interview, he highlighted the country's advances in technology and partnership in vaccine development, stressing the importance of AI in agriculture, healthcare, and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:12 IST
Bill Gates, former CEO of Microsoft (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and renowned philanthropist, has lauded India's pivotal role in global innovation, notably in artificial intelligence (AI) and healthcare advancements. During an interview with Times Now, Gates emphasized India's burgeoning digital infrastructure and its significant impact globally.

Reflecting on his experiences, Gates noted the depth of talent present in India since his days at Microsoft, praising leaders like Satya Nadella. He highlighted India's emerging innovation in agriculture, AI, and diagnostics, particularly post-pandemic. Gates commended the entrepreneurial spirit flourishing in India, which leverages digital public infrastructure for both profit and philanthropy.

Gates spoke about his foundation's deep-rooted partnerships with India in vaccine and healthcare innovations, accentuating the country's role in manufacturing low-cost vaccines that save millions globally. He addressed safety concerns, reassuring that India maintains stringent regulations. Furthermore, Gates outlined AI's transformative applications in agriculture, education, and healthcare in India, and recognized the ambitious vision for India's development by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

