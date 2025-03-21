Left Menu

Bill Gates Partners with Maharashtra for Digital and AI Innovation

Bill Gates plans to collaborate with the Maharashtra government on digital platforms for women's livelihoods and AI-driven solutions in healthcare and agriculture. He discussed women-centric schemes and technology adoption during a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aiming to improve lives and eradicate malaria in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is set to join forces with the Maharashtra government, focusing on digital platforms to enhance women's livelihoods and introduce AI-driven solutions in healthcare and agriculture sectors.

In a recent meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gates expressed his enthusiasm for these initiatives, underscoring his commitment to leveraging technology to improve lives across Maharashtra. The collaboration also aims to implement AI-driven strategies and eradicate malaria in the state.

The meeting highlighted government schemes such as 'Lakhpati Didi' and 'Ladki Bahin Yojana,' which are women-centric. Gates's initiatives are expected to play a significant role in modernizing these efforts with the latest technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

