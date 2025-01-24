Left Menu

Bank of Japan's Bold Rate Hike: A New Era of Inflation Control

The Bank of Japan raised its interest rates to the highest since 2008, marking a strong stance on inflation control. This move reflects their faith in wage-driven inflation stability around their 2% target. The decision follows the inauguration of U.S. President Trump and signals future economic policy vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

In a decisive move, the Bank of Japan has increased interest rates to levels unseen since the global financial crisis of 2008, indicating a robust confidence in the country's economic resilience. The rate hike, which takes the short-term policy rate from 0.25% to 0.5%, is the first of its kind since July last year.

The central bank's decision, backed by an 8-1 vote, hints at a strategic focus on sustainable inflation control driven by wage growth. This adjustment comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's inauguration, introducing potential implications for global economic policies.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is expected to shed more light on this development in his upcoming briefing. As Japan's inflation climbs to a 16-month peak, policy adjustments continue to adapt in response to rising household living costs spurred by increasing fuel and food prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

