Trump Era News: Controversies and Economic Implications

The Trump administration is embroiled in several controversies, including press access issues, funding freezes affecting universities, tariff impacts on the economy, and controversial defense contracts. Additionally, Trump's interactions with the Federal Reserve and deportation orders are under scrutiny. Amidst these, Archer's air-taxi plans highlight advancements in urban commuting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:29 IST
The Trump administration is appealing a ruling that grants White House access to the Associated Press, arguing it imposes on decision-making regarding press admissions to sensitive locations. This has sparked a legal battle over media access rights.

The economic landscape under President Trump is fraught with challenges. Aggressive tariff policies threaten to slow economic growth, with Reuter's economists projecting a significant increase in the likelihood of a recession. Additionally, a funding freeze is impacting research initiatives at universities like UC Davis, raising concerns over long-term detriments to U.S. technological advancements.

In urban development, Archer Aviation unveils its air-taxi network in partnership with United Airlines to revolutionize travel time in New York City. This venture marks a milestone in sustainable commuting, aiming to reduce travel times to minutes, thus showcasing the potential of urban air mobility.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

