Indian Markets Subdued Amid Global Shifts and Domestic Anticipations

On Friday, the Indian stock markets opened with a subdued tone. Both key indices, the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex, started in the red. Nifty commenced trading at 23,183.90, marking a dip of 21.45 points or 0.09%, while the BSE Sensex fell by 65.03 points to settle at 76,455.35, a decline of 0.08%.

Market analysts have noted that Indian equities have been underperforming throughout 2025. Upcoming events such as the Union Budget and potential interest rate cuts by the RBI are expected to heavily impact market trends. Ajay Bagga, a Banking and Market Expert, emphasized the role of foreign portfolio investment sales in this year's market struggles.

Globally, sentiments were influenced by US President Trump's virtual address at the World Economic Forum. His comments on economic strategies, including a softer stance on Chinese tariffs and plans for deregulation, AI, and cryptocurrency, affected Asian markets positively. Meanwhile, local indices showed mixed trends, with specific sectors like Media, Metal, and PSU Banks seeing early gains amid broader selling pressures.

