Indian Markets Subdued Amid Global Shifts and Domestic Anticipations
Indian stock markets started Friday on a low note, with both Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indices opening in the red. Key factors influencing this trend include the upcoming Union Budget, potential RBI rate cuts, and international dynamics, with eyes on US-China trade talks and global economic policies.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Indian stock markets opened with a subdued tone. Both key indices, the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex, started in the red. Nifty commenced trading at 23,183.90, marking a dip of 21.45 points or 0.09%, while the BSE Sensex fell by 65.03 points to settle at 76,455.35, a decline of 0.08%.
Market analysts have noted that Indian equities have been underperforming throughout 2025. Upcoming events such as the Union Budget and potential interest rate cuts by the RBI are expected to heavily impact market trends. Ajay Bagga, a Banking and Market Expert, emphasized the role of foreign portfolio investment sales in this year's market struggles.
Globally, sentiments were influenced by US President Trump's virtual address at the World Economic Forum. His comments on economic strategies, including a softer stance on Chinese tariffs and plans for deregulation, AI, and cryptocurrency, affected Asian markets positively. Meanwhile, local indices showed mixed trends, with specific sectors like Media, Metal, and PSU Banks seeing early gains amid broader selling pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Economy Poised for Modest Growth Amid Challenges: UN Report
India is on a speedy path to becoming the third largest global economy: PM Modi in Mumbai.
Global Economy: Resilience Amid Challenges
Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth
China's Growth Spurring Global Economy, Says Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang