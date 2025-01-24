Japan's Wage Challenge: Rengo Trade Union Pushes for Historic Pay Hikes

In a bid to combat declining real wages, the Rengo trade union in Japan is advocating for annual pay hikes that exceed the previous year's 5.1% increase, union leader Tomoko Yoshino announced on Friday. As Japan grapples with rising prices, Rengo aims to secure a wage boost surpassing the largest increment recorded in 33 years.

Yoshino, in an interview, highlighted the limited impact of last year's wage increases on living conditions. The outcome of current 'shunto' labor negotiations serves as a critical indicator for consumer spending and inflation, influencing the Bank of Japan's monetary policy.

Rengo is targeting wage increases of over 5% as real wages have steadily declined. Smaller firms are particularly challenged by rising costs, prompting discussions on resource allocation for desired pay hikes. Notably, larger companies like Fast Retailing plan significant pay increases, responding to government pressure in the shadow of Japan's economic struggles in past decades.

