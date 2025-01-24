Left Menu

Japan's Wage Challenge: Rengo Trade Union Pushes for Historic Pay Hikes

The Rengo trade union in Japan is pushing for annual pay increases to surpass last year's 5.1% due to declining real wages. With rising costs impacting living conditions, Rengo is aiming for over 5% hikes in current negotiations. The wage outcomes significantly influence Japan's economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:29 IST
Japan's Wage Challenge: Rengo Trade Union Pushes for Historic Pay Hikes

In a bid to combat declining real wages, the Rengo trade union in Japan is advocating for annual pay hikes that exceed the previous year's 5.1% increase, union leader Tomoko Yoshino announced on Friday. As Japan grapples with rising prices, Rengo aims to secure a wage boost surpassing the largest increment recorded in 33 years.

Yoshino, in an interview, highlighted the limited impact of last year's wage increases on living conditions. The outcome of current 'shunto' labor negotiations serves as a critical indicator for consumer spending and inflation, influencing the Bank of Japan's monetary policy.

Rengo is targeting wage increases of over 5% as real wages have steadily declined. Smaller firms are particularly challenged by rising costs, prompting discussions on resource allocation for desired pay hikes. Notably, larger companies like Fast Retailing plan significant pay increases, responding to government pressure in the shadow of Japan's economic struggles in past decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025