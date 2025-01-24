Storm Eowyn Unleashes Record High Winds, Causes Widespread Disruption
Storm Eowyn brought record-breaking winds to Ireland and Northern Ireland, resulting in 560,000 power outages, flight cancellations, and the closure of schools and public transport. Met Eireann reported winds hitting 182 km/h, breaking an 80-year record, with significant damage expected as the storm progresses north.
Storm Eowyn unleashed record-breaking winds across Ireland and Northern Ireland on Friday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
The powerful storm rendered 560,000 homes and businesses powerless, grounded hundreds of flights, and halted public transport and education services. Met Eireann reported gusts reaching 182 km/h, shattering an 80-year record at Mace Head, County Galway.
The energy provider, ESB Networks, reported unprecedented damage to its infrastructure, cautioning that it may take up to nine days to fully restore power. The storm is expected to continue causing significant outages as it moves northward. In addition to the widespread power outages, Dublin airport confirmed over 220 flight cancellations, urging travelers to anticipate further disruptions.
