Bhaane Group Paves Way for Indian Startups with DPIIT Partnership

Bhaane Group partners with DPIIT to support Indian startups. The collaboration aims to connect startups with global markets, offering market insights and incubation programs. The initiative seeks to enhance manufacturing and foster innovation, aligning with India's dynamic entrepreneurial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:44 IST
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Sumeet K Jarangal, Director, DPIIT and Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT (Photo: DPIIT). Image Credit: ANI
Bhaane Group, a notable arm of Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd, has forged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), aiming to boost collaboration with international startups and enhance domestic manufacturing.

With a history of strategic alliances with key global brands like Nike and Converse, Bhaane Group seeks to leverage its expertise to aid Indian startups in scaling globally. The partnership outlines a focus on creating Indianised brand experiences and facilitating market access to innovative startups.

Anand Ahuja of Bhaane Group emphasizes the importance of global brands investing in the Indian market, resonating with DPIIT's ambition to elevate India's competitive edge. The MoU aims at nurturing an environment conducive to fostering innovation and global competitiveness, aligning with the StartUp India initiative.

