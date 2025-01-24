ISBmantra Clarifies Path for Aspiring Young Leaders to ISB Success

In Bengaluru, India, ISBmantra stands as a leading consultancy, assisting candidates applying to the new Post-Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL) at the Indian School of Business (ISB). With a remarkable 80% success rate from interview to admission, ISBmantra is poised to aid aspiring students in securing a spot in this competitive course.

The PGP YL, now open to CAT score submissions, is highly sought after, with expectations of 5,000 to 7,000 applicants vying for merely 100 seats. 'It is crucial for candidates to stand out,' states Prashant Tibrewal, Founding Member of ISBmantra, 'as top programs value holistic profiles. Our coaching aligns with this, highlighting leadership, impact, and innovation.'

ISBmantra addresses nuanced application challenges through structured brainstorming and narrative articulation, enabling candidates to effectively convey their professional stories. With mock interviews and strategic feedback, candidates enhance their confidence and refine their responses. The consultancy uses a unique Mentor-Consultant Model, combining former ISB admissions officers with specialized industry consultants, offering a risk-free process with a 50% refund guarantee on interview preparations.

