Jumboking and Coca-Cola's Republic Day Combo: An Unmissable Offer!

Jumboking partners with Coca-Cola for a special Republic Day promo, offering a combo of premium burgers and Coke at Rs. 99. Available from Jan 26 in select Indian cities, this offer aims to provide an unforgettable customer experience with various burger options, excluding the Mumbai Burger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:36 IST
Jumboking Partners With Coca-Cola for A Republic Day Special . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to provide a delicious treat this Republic Day, Jumboking, western India's leading quick-service restaurant chain, has teamed up with global beverage giant Coca-Cola. The collaboration introduces an irresistible offer for customers: a 'Premium Burger* + Coke' combo for a mere Rs. 99.

Scheduled to be available in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad from January 26, 2025, the offer extends to January 30 in Mumbai. Dheeraj Gupta, Jumboking's founder, expressed his enthusiasm about partnering with Coca-Cola, stating, 'We are thrilled to bring this special offer to our patrons. This alliance strengthens our connection with such a prestigious brand and provides a value-driven experience.'

Abhishek Gupta, Chief Customer Officer at Coca-Cola India, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the timeless appeal of pairing a burger with Coke. The offer includes a variety of premium burgers while excluding the Mumbai Burger and regular offers. Both companies are eager to bring joy and refreshment to customers through this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

