Jumboking and Coca-Cola's Republic Day Combo: An Unmissable Offer!

In a bid to provide a delicious treat this Republic Day, Jumboking, western India's leading quick-service restaurant chain, has teamed up with global beverage giant Coca-Cola. The collaboration introduces an irresistible offer for customers: a 'Premium Burger* + Coke' combo for a mere Rs. 99.

Scheduled to be available in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad from January 26, 2025, the offer extends to January 30 in Mumbai. Dheeraj Gupta, Jumboking's founder, expressed his enthusiasm about partnering with Coca-Cola, stating, 'We are thrilled to bring this special offer to our patrons. This alliance strengthens our connection with such a prestigious brand and provides a value-driven experience.'

Abhishek Gupta, Chief Customer Officer at Coca-Cola India, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the timeless appeal of pairing a burger with Coke. The offer includes a variety of premium burgers while excluding the Mumbai Burger and regular offers. Both companies are eager to bring joy and refreshment to customers through this initiative.

