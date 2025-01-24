Left Menu

Orient Cement's Profit Plunge and Acquisition Await

Orient Cement Ltd reported a significant 77.5% decline in its net profit for Q3 of 2024, citing lower sales as a key factor. Despite total expenses decreasing, revenue from operations also fell. The company is pending approval for Ambuja Cements Ltd's acquisition of a 46.8% stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:53 IST
Orient Cement's Profit Plunge and Acquisition Await
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Orient Cement Ltd has reported a steep 77.5 percent decline in consolidated net profit, registering Rs 10.14 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. Lower sales were primarily responsible for the drop in earnings.

A comparative analysis with last year's figures shows the company had recorded a net profit of Rs 44.99 crore in the corresponding quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations came in at Rs 643.35 crore, down from Rs 751.31 crore in the previous year. While total expenses also decreased to Rs 629.3 crore from Rs 681.44 crore, the company remains in wait for necessary approvals for a significant acquisition by Ambuja Cements Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025