Jindal Saw's Profit Slips as Income Declines

Jindal Saw reported a decline in net profit by over 6% to Rs 479 crore for the December quarter due to lower income. The company's total income fell to Rs 5,293 crore compared to Rs 5,696 crore in the previous year's same period.

Jindal Saw, a global powerhouse in manufacturing and supplying iron and steel pipe products, reported a notable decline in net profit for the December quarter. The company's net profit dropped over 6%, settling at Rs 479 crore, largely due to a reduction in total income.

In a detailed exchange filing, Jindal Saw compared this year's results to the previous year's December quarter, where they had marked a profit after tax of Rs 512 crore. This downturn in profit reflects challenges in maintaining income levels amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The company's total income for the quarter was reported at Rs 5,293 crore, a decrease from Rs 5,696 crore in the equivalent quarter of the previous year. As a leading player in the iron and steel sector, this decline signals some challenges that may affect their future operational strategies.

