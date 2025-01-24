Left Menu

DPIIT and Bhaane Group Unite to Empower Startup Innovation

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced a collaboration with Shahi Exports' Bhaane Group to boost startups in manufacturing. The initiative will focus on incubation programs and fostering ties with global startup ecosystems, promoting innovation and success in the Indian manufacturing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:36 IST
DPIIT and Bhaane Group Unite to Empower Startup Innovation
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced a new pact with Shahi Exports' subsidiary, Bhaane Group, aimed at bolstering startups within the manufacturing sector. The agreement, unveiled on Friday, anticipates launching incubation programs specifically designed for manufacturing startups.

In a bid to enhance India's manufacturing landscape, the collaboration intends to develop relationships with international startup ecosystems and drive innovation. According to DPIIT's Joint Secretary Sanjiv, this initiative will foster a symbiotic environment, empowering Indian businesses to achieve global recognition.

Anand Ahuja, CEO and Co-Founder of Bhaane Group, highlighted the growing interest of global brands in Indian startups, emphasizing India's critical role in the South Asian market. The initiative aligns with the government's efforts to support emerging entrepreneurs in the manufacturing domain, showcasing India's potential for global success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025