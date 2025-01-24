DPIIT and Bhaane Group Unite to Empower Startup Innovation
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced a collaboration with Shahi Exports' Bhaane Group to boost startups in manufacturing. The initiative will focus on incubation programs and fostering ties with global startup ecosystems, promoting innovation and success in the Indian manufacturing sector.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has announced a new pact with Shahi Exports' subsidiary, Bhaane Group, aimed at bolstering startups within the manufacturing sector. The agreement, unveiled on Friday, anticipates launching incubation programs specifically designed for manufacturing startups.
In a bid to enhance India's manufacturing landscape, the collaboration intends to develop relationships with international startup ecosystems and drive innovation. According to DPIIT's Joint Secretary Sanjiv, this initiative will foster a symbiotic environment, empowering Indian businesses to achieve global recognition.
Anand Ahuja, CEO and Co-Founder of Bhaane Group, highlighted the growing interest of global brands in Indian startups, emphasizing India's critical role in the South Asian market. The initiative aligns with the government's efforts to support emerging entrepreneurs in the manufacturing domain, showcasing India's potential for global success.
