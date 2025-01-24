Left Menu

Jharkhand Urged to Expedite Fund Utilisation for Capital Investment

Jharkhand's chief secretary Alka Tiwari instructed state departments to expedite utilisation certificates for funds from the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme. The timely submission would ensure continued funding and demonstrate financial discipline. Jharkhand has been allocated significant capital investment funds for various development projects.

Updated: 24-01-2025 16:46 IST
  India

Jharkhand's chief secretary, Alka Tiwari, has called on state departments to promptly submit utilisation certificates for funds obtained under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. This move aims to bolster the state's claim to remaining funds and underscore its financial discipline.

During her review meeting with department secretaries, Tiwari emphasized the scheme's provision of interest-free loans by the Centre for 50 years. Already, Jharkhand received a substantial allocation for 2023-24, with proposals for the next fiscal also in progress.

Significant project proposals include the construction of a Unity Mall and beautification of local dams, further highlighting the state's commitment to utilizing capital investment for infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

